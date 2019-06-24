no.saintsminicamp.061419.004.JPG
New Orleans Saints players warmup during Saints minicamp at the Saints Training Facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 13, 2019.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

The New Orleans Saints are less than a month away from training camp.

The team will begin its 2019 season in earnest when rookies report July 18 to the Saints training facility in Metairie; veterans come in a week later, on July 25.

The dates are some of the earliest in the NFL; only the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks start earlier, with rookies reporting July 17 for those teams.

It's all a lead-up to the preseason, with the Saints' first exhibition game Aug. 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Their regular season starts exactly one month later, Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

The Saints, who completed minicamp earlier this month, are coming off of a 12-4 season and their second straight NFC South division title. They reached the NFC championship game before losing to the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime.

Here's the complete list of training camp start dates released Monday by the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Glendale, Ariz. — rookies July 17; veterans July 24

Atlanta Falcons: Flowery Branch, Ga. — rookies July 18; veterans July 21

Baltimore Ravens: Owings Mills, Md. — rookies July 17; veterans July 24

Buffalo Bills: Rochester, N.Y. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24

Carolina Panthers: Spartanburg, S.C. — rookies and veterans July 24

Chicago Bears: Bourbonnais, Ill. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24

Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati, Ohio — rookies July 24; veterans July 26

Cleveland Browns: Berea, Ohio — rookies and veterans July 24

Dallas Cowboys: Oxnard, Calif. — rookies and veterans July 26

Denver Broncos: Englewood, Colo. — rookies and veterans July 17

Detroit Lions: Allen Park, Mich. - rookies July 18; veterans July 24

Green Bay Packers: De Pere, Wis. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24

Houston Texans: Houston — rookies July 21; veterans July 24

Indianapolis Colts: Westfield, Ind. — rookies July 21; veterans July 24

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville, Fla. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24

Kansas City Chiefs: St. Joseph, Mo. — rookies July 23; veterans July 26

Los Angeles Chargers: Costa Mesa, Calif. — rookies and veterans July 24

Los Angeles Rams: Irvine, Calif. — rookies July 24; veterans July 26

Miami Dolphins: Davie, Fla. — rookies July 21; veterans July 24

Minnesota Vikings: Eagan, Minn. — rookies July 22; veterans July 25

New England Patriots: Foxborough, Mass. — rookies July 21; veterans July 24

New Orleans Saints: Metairie — rookies July 18; veterans July 25

New York Giants: East Rutherford, N.J. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24

New York Jets: Florham Park, N.J. — rookies July 19; veterans July 24

Oakland Raiders: Napa, Calif. — rookies July 23; veterans July 26

Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia — rookies and veterans July 24

Pittsburgh Steelers: Latrobe, Pa. — rookies July 24; veterans July 25

San Francisco 49ers: Santa Clara, Calif. — rookies and veterans July 26

Seattle Seahawks: Renton, Wash. — rookies July 17; veterans July 24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa, Fla. — rookies July 21; veterans July 25

Tennessee Titans: Nashville, Tenn. — rookies July 22; veterans July 25

Washington Redskins: Richmond, Va. — rookies and veterans July 24

