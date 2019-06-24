The New Orleans Saints are less than a month away from training camp.
The team will begin its 2019 season in earnest when rookies report July 18 to the Saints training facility in Metairie; veterans come in a week later, on July 25.
The dates are some of the earliest in the NFL; only the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks start earlier, with rookies reporting July 17 for those teams.
It's all a lead-up to the preseason, with the Saints' first exhibition game Aug. 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Their regular season starts exactly one month later, Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
The Saints, who completed minicamp earlier this month, are coming off of a 12-4 season and their second straight NFC South division title. They reached the NFC championship game before losing to the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime.
Here's the complete list of training camp start dates released Monday by the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Glendale, Ariz. — rookies July 17; veterans July 24
Atlanta Falcons: Flowery Branch, Ga. — rookies July 18; veterans July 21
Baltimore Ravens: Owings Mills, Md. — rookies July 17; veterans July 24
Buffalo Bills: Rochester, N.Y. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24
Carolina Panthers: Spartanburg, S.C. — rookies and veterans July 24
Chicago Bears: Bourbonnais, Ill. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24
Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati, Ohio — rookies July 24; veterans July 26
Cleveland Browns: Berea, Ohio — rookies and veterans July 24
Dallas Cowboys: Oxnard, Calif. — rookies and veterans July 26
Denver Broncos: Englewood, Colo. — rookies and veterans July 17
Detroit Lions: Allen Park, Mich. - rookies July 18; veterans July 24
Green Bay Packers: De Pere, Wis. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24
Houston Texans: Houston — rookies July 21; veterans July 24
Indianapolis Colts: Westfield, Ind. — rookies July 21; veterans July 24
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville, Fla. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24
Kansas City Chiefs: St. Joseph, Mo. — rookies July 23; veterans July 26
Los Angeles Chargers: Costa Mesa, Calif. — rookies and veterans July 24
Los Angeles Rams: Irvine, Calif. — rookies July 24; veterans July 26
Miami Dolphins: Davie, Fla. — rookies July 21; veterans July 24
Minnesota Vikings: Eagan, Minn. — rookies July 22; veterans July 25
New England Patriots: Foxborough, Mass. — rookies July 21; veterans July 24
New Orleans Saints: Metairie — rookies July 18; veterans July 25
New York Giants: East Rutherford, N.J. — rookies July 22; veterans July 24
New York Jets: Florham Park, N.J. — rookies July 19; veterans July 24
Oakland Raiders: Napa, Calif. — rookies July 23; veterans July 26
Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia — rookies and veterans July 24
Pittsburgh Steelers: Latrobe, Pa. — rookies July 24; veterans July 25
San Francisco 49ers: Santa Clara, Calif. — rookies and veterans July 26
Seattle Seahawks: Renton, Wash. — rookies July 17; veterans July 24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa, Fla. — rookies July 21; veterans July 25
Tennessee Titans: Nashville, Tenn. — rookies July 22; veterans July 25
Washington Redskins: Richmond, Va. — rookies and veterans July 24