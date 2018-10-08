Name any passing record, Drew Brees might have it by now.

The Saints superstar quarterback ticked off his latest, and possibly most impressive NFL record Monday, passing Peyton Manning in all-time passing yardage at 71,941.

Brees set the record in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins on a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith.

He leapfrogged Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre in the process, who now sits third on the list with 71,838 yards. The only other active players in the top 10 are Tom Brady (No. 4), Eli Manning (No. 6), Ben Roethlisberger (No. 7) and Philip Rivers (No. 9).

It's just the latest record to fall for Brees this season. He set the NFL mark for career completions in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Several days later, the NFL Hall of Fame shared a video of them unboxing the ball thrown by Brees to break the record, which will now be put on display.

Brees picked up the 6,301st completion of his career on a short out route to Michael Thomas that turned into 17 yards, breaking the mark of 6,300 set by Brett Favre.

"Very grateful," Brees said of the record after his team's thrilling 43-37 defeat of the Falcons. "I hope there's a lot more coming. I think about all the people who had a hand in that. A lot of hands caught those passes. A lot guys blocked to make that happen. They all are a part of this."

Brees also holds the NFL records for pass completions in a season (471); highest career completion percentage (67.1 percent); highest single-season completion percentage (72 percent); touchdown passes in a game (7, tied); consecutive games with a touchdown pass (54).

Brees is in his 18th NFL season and has now played 252 games after being selected No. 32-overall out of Purdue by the San Diego Chargers in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played his first five seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Saints in 2006.

Brees has spoken openly about retirement but has not indicated whether he intends to play beyond this season. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract before the 2018 season, which includes a no-trade clause.