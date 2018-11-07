The Saints are making room for Dez Bryant's arrival by restructuring the contract of Terron Armstead, according to a source.

The offensive tackle has $4.8 million of his $10.2 million base salary remaining on this season. It will now be turned into a signing bonus to create relief.

For the Saints, the move frees up about $3 million in cap space this season, which should give the Saints the breathing room needed to sign Bryant.

Armstead has three years remaining on his contract after the 2018 season. He was previously due to count $15 million against the cap each of the next two seasons, and $12.75 million in 2021. That figure will now increase.