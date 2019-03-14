Alex Okafor won't be back in New Orleans for a third season.

The defensive end has agreed to a 3-year deal worth up to $24 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The announcement of Okafor's new deal comes just after the Saints agreed to a 3-year, $15 million deal with defensive tackle Malcom Brown, formerly of the New England Patriots.

The Saints are also meeting with Detroit Lions free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah, and have already met with New York Giants free agent defensive lineman Mario Edwards.

Okafor played the past two seasons with the Saints. His 2017 season was interrupted after the 10th game when he suffered a torn Achilles after recording 43 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The Saints, showing how strongly they believed in how he would return from the injury, signed him to a 2-year contract in March 2018. He recorded 36 tackles and four sacks this past season.

His production (recording at least three sacks) allowed him to opt out of the final year of his contract. His original contract from last March stated that he had to give written notice to the club to reach free agency, but it was updated in late December with language that automatically voided the final year of his contract. The language changed in that negotiation which was executed to pay Okafor a $400,000 sack bonus even though he came up a half sack shy of reaching the five needed for it to be paid out.

Okafor has started at defensive end opposite perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan.

The Saints traded up in last year's draft to add another defensive end, Marcus Davenport out of the University of Texas - San Antonio.

Davenport showed flashes of his potential during his rookie season, finishing with 22 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 games. He played the second half of the season battling a toe injury.