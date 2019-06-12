Kayvon Webster could have — and probably should have — been discouraged after all he had to go through the past three seasons.
A concussion late in the 2016 season with the Denver Broncos.
A ruptured Achilles the next year with the Los Angeles Rams.
Then a quadricep injury last season with the Houston Texans, an injury he bounced back from before hurting it again.
Now the cornerback, who signed with the Saints this week and went through his first practice with the team during Tuesday's minicamp, is on his fourth team in as many seasons. Not that he minds the adversity one bit.
"In life, you get trials," Webster said. "You can either go left or you can go right. I continued to go right. I always knew something was going to work out for me."
Webster, a third round draft pick by the Broncos in 2013, is entering his seventh season in the league. He's recorded 109 tackles, two interceptions and has been on two Super Bowl teams (one ring) during his time with the Broncos. He was the special teams' captain for two seasons in Denver. His best season was in 2017 with the Rams when he started 11 games before his Achilles popped in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I just knew my faith was being tested," Webster said. "So I had to stay strong and continue do other positive things to keep my mind going. But I was never discouraged. I always knew the type of player I was. I have people at home that look up to me. So I've always been positive and I never looked down like I lost a step."
Webster found plenty to do while recovering from the Achilles injury. He worked on a motivational book for children called Kayvon Webster's Dictionary: A Cornerback's Guide to Daily Motivation. He had a couple copies of the book in his backpack Wednesday. The book is set to be turned into a cartoon that will be released next year. He also started a food truck business and is in the process of opening another business lounge in Florida.
Florida is home for Webster. He grew up in the Miami area, about 10 miles away from where Saints' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater lived. Webster is about two years older than Bridgewater, but the two were childhood friends. In fact, Webster's brother and Bridgewater are best friends. As kids, Bridgewater often stayed at Webster's house.
"His family is like a second family to me," Bridgewater said. "Kayvon is a smart guy and just a great human being, one of the guys I look up to. He's very passionate about everything he does. Once he puts his mind to it, he makes it happen. That can be in football, life or in the business world."
The two also played baseball and football together as kids. Bridgewater was playing receiver then. Webster was playing running back.
"The best running back I've ever seen," Bridgewater said.
Now Webster, who played college at the University of South Florida, is playing cornerback. He's looking to find his way onto a Saints roster that returns all of the starters in the secondary from last season's team. Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple are back at corner, while P.J. Williams, Patrick Robinson and rookie Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will all be battling for time at nickel. Webster, who can play both positions, is hoping to work his way into the mix as well.
"I'm pretty much playing wherever they tell me to play," Webster said. "I'm a utility player."
Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn has been pleased with Webster early on. It helps Glenn heard nothing but good things about his new cornerback before the Saints signed him.
"In one-on-one drills, he has made some good plays," Glenn said. "In his workout, you could see he moves around well. Then you get information from other guys around this league and you find out he's a really smart player. You have a player like that who has good athletic ability and he's smart, there is somewhere for him to play. He's come in here late and has to learn the scheme, but we have to see where that goes."
Webster relishes the opportunity.
"It's a blessing to be able to be back in the league healthy and able to move around," Webster said. "I wasn't healthy at all last year and kinda got rushed to get back on the field and I hurt myself again. I'm just really thankful right now."
And he has plenty to be thankful for considering that less than two years ago he was suffered that Achilles injury.
"I knew my story wasn't going to be over then," Webster said. "So I continued to push forward."