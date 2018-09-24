The Saints are scheduled to host Sterling Moore for a visit on Tuesday, according to a source.
New Orleans’ interest in the cornerback comes after Patrick Robinson suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Falcons on Sunday and Arthur Maulet was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Monday.
Moore spent time with Saints each of the last two seasons. He started 12 games in 2016 after the New Orleans secondary was decimated by injuries and finished the year with two interceptions.
Moore spent some time with the Detroit Lions this summer. He visited the Chicago Bears on Monday.