Chauncey Gardner-Johnson finished his college career at Florida with nine interceptions, including three that he returned for touchdowns.
The next highest metered markets were Richmond, Virginia at 7.7, Cleveland at 6.9 and Columbus, Ohio at 6.9. Kansas City, Buffalo, Birmingham, Dayton and Milwaukee rounded out the top 10.
The draft set records for viewership and attendance while using Nasvhille as its backdrop for the first time. Over three days the draft drew more than 600,000 people and 47.5 million viewers, according to the NFL.
The ratings were up 5 percent from 2018's record-setting year, the first in which all seven rounds were broadcast.
But the latest data arrives just months after a boycott effort over the result of the NFC Championship that drove the city's ratings for Super Bowl 53 to historic lows.
The Saints' trend of trading up in drafts could play a factor in keeping eyes glued to the screen. The Saints in 2018 pulled off a blockbuster trade to select Marcus Davenport at No. 14 overall. This year they traded up in the second round to select center Erik McCoy at No. 48 overall, then again in the fourth round to select safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson at 105 overall.
New Orleans' five selections made had them tied with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles for the fewest out of all 32 teams.
2017: The Saints drafted offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk with the No. 32 pick in the 2017 draft. New Orleans acquired the pick via a trade before the draft with the New England Patriots that include wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Ramczyk has a been staple along the Saints' offensive line, starting in almost every game in which he's appeared since 2017.
2014: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was drafted by the Saints with the No. 20 pick in the 2014 draft. New Orleans acquired the pick via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. The teams swapped first-round picks, and Arizona also got the Saints' third-round selection that year.
Cooks played three seasons in New Orleans, averaging 1,100-plus yards and eight touchdowns in 2015 and 2016 before the Saints traded him to New England.
2015: New Orleans drafted linebacker Stephone Anthony with the No. 31 pick in the 2015 draft. The Saints acquired the pick when they traded star tight end Jimmy Graham to Seattle, which also sent center Max Unger to New Orleans.
Anthony never lived up to expectations in New Orleans and was traded to Miami after two seasons in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
2011: New Orleans drafted running back Mark Ingram with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2011 draft. The Saints acquired the pick from New England; the two teams swapped first-round selections, and the Saints also gave the Patriots their second-round pick that year and their first-round pick in 2012.
Ingram became a standout in New Orleans. He played there eight seasons, eclipsing 1,000 yards twice and playing in at least 10 games all eight seasons. Ingram signed with Baltimore in free agency this offseason.
2008: New Orleans drafted defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis with the No. 7 overall pick in 2008. The Saints acquired the pick via a trade with (you guessed it) the New England Patriots. The two teams swapped first-round draft picks, and New Orleans threw its third-round pick into the deal. The Patriots also gave New Orleans their fifth-round pick.
Ellis is regarded by some as one of the most disappointing draft picks in the Loomis era. The former Southern Cal standout played five seasons in New Orleans and totaled 12.5 sacks. After the 2012 season he retired.