Now that the New Orleans Saints have secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, the next question is...

Whom might they face in the divisional (second) round of the playoffs?

Because New Orleans is the NFC's No. 1 seed, it will have a bye week in the Wild Card (first) round of the playoffs. When the Saints play their first playoff game (the weekend of Jan. 12-13) they'll face the lowest-seeded team who won in the first round.

Here's a look at potential seeds and matchups:

1. Saints (13-2): first-round bye + home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

2. Rams (12-3) OR Bears (11-4): If Los Angeles wins its season finale against the 49ers (4-11), the Rams will earn the No. 2 seed. If the Rams lose and Chicago beats Minnesota, the Bears will earn the No. 2 seed.

3. Either Rams or Bears ... this team will host the No. 6 seed in a first-round playoff game.

4. Cowboys (9-6): Dallas is locked into the No. 4 seed after winning the NFC East and having the worst record of the four division champions. Dallas will host the No. 5 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

5. Seahawks (9-6): Seattle has clinched either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed after defeating Kansas City on Sunday night. Seattle hosts lowly Arizona in the final week of the regular season. If Seattle beats the Cardinals, it'll retain the No. 5 seed.

6. Vikings (8-6-1): Minnesota isn't in the playoffs yet. It plays at Chicago in the regular season finale. The Bears themselves have much to play for -- a possible No. 2 seed if Los Angeles slips up in its final regular season game. If the Vikings win, they're in.

Still in the hunt: Eagles (8-7) ... The defending Super Bowl champs aren't out of it. Philadelphia plays at Washington (7-8), who's been eliminated from the playoffs. The Eagles can sneak into the playoffs with a win vs. Washington and a loss by the Vikings.

For New Orleans, its divisional round opponent could be Dallas, Seattle, Minnesota or Philadelphia. The Saints lost at Dallas this season and won at home vs. Philadelphia and at Minnesota.

