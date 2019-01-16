Two of Drew Brees' targets were missing from practice on Wednesday.
Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and tight end Ben Watson didn't practice.
According to the team's injury report, Kirkwood was out with a calf injury and Watson was out due to illness.
Three other Saints, all offensive linemen, had "limited participation" in practice.
They were left guard Andrus Peat (hand), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and center Max Unger (knee).
The Los Angeles Rams didn't have any players on their injury report.