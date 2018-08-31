The New Orleans Saints, like every other team in the NFL, must reduce their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Saturday.
New Orleans has a lot of decisions to make, and the Saints could add players from other teams, which adds more decision-making.
The Advocate will track all of the roster decisions here.
Cuts
- WR/KR Brandon Tate (source)
- CB Linden Stephens (source)
- DE/LB Hau'oli Kikaha (source)
- DE/LB Jayrone Elliott (source)
- G Don Barclay (source)
- WR Michael Floyd (source)
- TE Deon Yelder (source)
- DE George Johnson (source)
- LB KeShun Freeman (source)
- DB Robert Nelson, Jr. (source)
- DT Henry Mondeaux (source)
- DE Alex Jenkins (source)
- DT Woodrow Hamilton (source)
Injured Reserve
- RB Shane Vereen
News
- Saints have checked around to see if teams have any interest in trading for veteran linebacker Nate Stupar