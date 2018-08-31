saintscamp1172.081118

The New Orleans Saints, like every other team in the NFL, must reduce their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

New Orleans has a lot of decisions to make, and the Saints could add players from other teams, which adds more decision-making.

The Advocate will track all of the roster decisions here. 

Cuts

  • WR/KR Brandon Tate (source)
  • CB Linden Stephens (source)
  • DE/LB Hau'oli Kikaha (source)
  • DE/LB Jayrone Elliott (source)
  • G Don Barclay (source)
  • WR Michael Floyd (source)
  • TE Deon Yelder (source)
  • DE George Johnson (source)
  • LB KeShun Freeman (source)
  • DB Robert Nelson, Jr. (source)
  • DT Henry Mondeaux (source)
  • DE Alex Jenkins (source)
  • DT Woodrow Hamilton (source)

Injured Reserve

  • RB Shane Vereen

News

  • Saints have checked around to see if teams have any interest in trading for veteran linebacker Nate Stupar

