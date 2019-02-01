ATLANTA - Drew Brees would much rather have spent his Friday morning in Atlanta preparing for the New England Patriots.
Instead, he was only in town to make appearances on national television and radio shows.
Everyone wanted to talk about the no-call that ended the Saints' season almost two weeks ago.
"The sting of that I expect to be there for a while," Brees said. "I've got bigger things to get on to. And that's my family right now and the offseason and coaching football and helping out with lacrosse and helping them play soccer and all kinds of stuff."
Then Brees will start preparing for another run at a Super Bowl. He reiterated on Friday that he'll be back for what will be his 19th season.
He's confident the Saints can build off the playoff heartbreak from each of the past two seasons.
Why?
"Because we have the same type of guys," Brees said. "Guys that are continuing to evolve and mature and become more veteran. Listen, this is our window. We're within our window and we have to seize the opportunity."
Their most recent opportunity was dashed, thanks largely to a controversial no-call on a pass interference late in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game the Rams went on to win 26-23 in overtime.
If the interference call had been made, Brees would have likely been in Atlanta this week playing his second Super Bowl instead of just speaking to the media.
"I've lived my life by worrying about the things can control," Brees said. "I know there were things that happened in that game before and after that call that were within our control that we could have done better that could have resulted in a win. So it's unfortunate that the most obvious of those things was the no call. Because arguably if you do the math, we would have been kicking the field goal with 15 seconds and we'd probably be here. But I focus more on the things on the plays we could have made that would have got us here anyway."