Michel, Steve and Rivers Gleason welcomed a new member of their family to the world Tuesday.
Michel gave birth around 4 p.m. to a baby girl named Gray Varisco Gleason, according to dad Steve, who announced the birth in a tweet Tuesday night.
Clare Durrett, spokesperson for the Team Gleason foundation, said mom Michel and Gray are healthy.
The Gleasons announced Michel's pregnancy back in July via a picture Michel posted on social media of Steve, their 6-year-old son Rivers and herself on the banks of a river in Idaho, a short drive from where Steve grew up in eastern Washington. In the picture, Michel is wearing a bikini, showing off a baby bump.
Durrett later confirmed the pregnancy, adding that Steve and Michel's baby girl was conceived through in-vitro fertilization. Rivers, born in 2011, was also conceived via in-vitro fertilization. The Gleasons have discussed having a second child at least since 2013.
