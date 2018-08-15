A key member of the New Orleans Saints defense avoided a major injury in practice on Wednesday.
Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor, who went down during the practice and left with a trainer, underwent an MRI on his left knee that revealed he'd suffered a bone bruise in his knee and a sprained ankle, but nothing more serious.
The NFL Network reported the news first.
For Okafor, who is coming off of a torn Achilles that ended his impressive first season in New Orleans, the news is good news, considering the reaction of his teammates after the injury.
The rest of the team went down to one knee after Okafor suffered the injury on Wednesday. Practice resumed after Okafor got up and walked off with a trainer, but the injury hit home for Saints players who knew how hard Okafor had worked to return in eight months from his Achilles tear.
"It sucks for a guy coming back from the injury that he just came back from," left tackle Terron Armstead said immediately after the practice ended, before he'd gotten a chance to check on Okafor. "I know the feeling. Being hit with things back to back, it's a lot mentally, maybe even more than physically, sometimes."
No timetable was given for Okafor's return.
New Orleans does not play its season opener against Tampa Bay until Sept. 9, a date that is still 25 days away.
Up until Wednesday's injury, Okafor had been having an impressive training camp, particularly given the fact that he returned to the field in eight months, on the early side of a typical recovery from an Achilles tear.
Okafor, although he was being given a few extra rest days by the training staff, had looked like the player who racked up 43 tackles, 4.5 sacks and provided a force at the defensive end spot opposite Cameron Jordan last year.
New Orleans was impressed enough by Okafor's debut season in the Superdome that the Saints rewarded him with a two-year, $10 million deal in free agency to come back, and although the Saints traded up in the first round to pick defensive end Marcus Davenport, Okafor looked like the projected starter at the right defensive end spot.
With Okafor out, the Saints will give more snaps to players like Al-Quadin Muhammad, Hau'oli Kikaha and Jayrone Elliott, and Davenport is currently on his way back from a pulled groin that has kept him out of practice since the first week of training camp.