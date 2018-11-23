The Saints keep winning -- and that's a problem for just about everyone else.

After a nerve-inducing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1, the Saints have now reeled off 10 straight wins after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 31-17 on Thanksgiving Day.

So what does that mean for everyone else? A few takeaways:

• The Atlanta Falcons have been officially eliminated from the NFC South race. At 4-7, they can not finish any better than 9-7 if they win their remaining games and would have to hope for a wild card berth. The Falcons have not missed the playoffs since 2015.

• The Saints now have a record of 10-1, leaving the Carolina Panthers as the only team with a chance to catch them in the NFC South. The Panthers have lost their last two games, but will remain in the hunt at least a few more weeks since the two teams face off in Weeks 15 and 17.

• The Saints have yet to clinch a playoff berth, but are currently in line to be the NFC's No. 1 seed by virtue of their head-to-head win against the Los Angeles Rams, who also boast a 10-1 record. The Rams are on a bye this week after an epic 54-51 victory over the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 11. If the Saints secure the No. 1 seed they would have a bye in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs and a guaranteed home game in the divisional round. They would then host the NFC Championship if they were to win their first playoff game.

• The Chicago Bears (8-3) remain the likeliest to challenge for one of the top two seeds. New Orleans and Chicago do not play head to head, so the tiebreaker would fall to division records. Both teams are currently 3-1, with both teams suffering a divisional loss in Week 1 of the NFL season.

New Orleans next heads on the road to face the NFC East leading Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 13; Los Angeles next plays the Detroit Lions.

