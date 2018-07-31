saintscamp1702.072918.jpg

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) makes a fingertip catch over New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee (34) during training camp Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

One week down.

After spending months wondering what this year's version of the Saints will look like, we finally got the first extended glimpse last week at training camp.

It's still too early to know what is fact or fiction. The summer has a way of revealing the truth. But we do know that Tre'Quan Smith is someone to be excited about and that the defense looks like it is picking up where it left off last season.

Nick Underhill and Kevin Washington discuss everything you need to know about Week 1 of camp in this week's episode of "Saints Talk".

Subscribe to the podcast. 

Follow Nick Underhill on Twitter, @nick_underhill.​

View comments