One week down.
After spending months wondering what this year's version of the Saints will look like, we finally got the first extended glimpse last week at training camp.
It's still too early to know what is fact or fiction. The summer has a way of revealing the truth. But we do know that Tre'Quan Smith is someone to be excited about and that the defense looks like it is picking up where it left off last season.
Nick Underhill and Kevin Washington discuss everything you need to know about Week 1 of camp in this week's episode of "Saints Talk".