Dome sweet Dome!

After three weeks on the road, the New Orleans Saints finally return home, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday afternoon.

The Saints are one win away from wrapping up the NFC's No. 1 seed that would give them home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Beating the Steelers would also give the Saints the option to rest key players against the Carolina Panthers.

Saints can seal up No. 1 seed this week, but not looking ahead The Saints can secure the top seed in the NFC by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, which could then allow the team to approach t…

How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch or follow the game, plus expert predictions and key storylines.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (12-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1)

-- When: 3:25 p.m.

-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

HOW TO WATCH

-- WWL-TV (CBS 4) in New Orleans

-- WAFB-TV (CBS 9) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

+3 Saints cornerbacks brace for stiff test against Steelers high-powered offense Marshon Lattimore knows just what he, fellow cornerback Eli Apple and the rest of the New Orleans Saints could be up against Sunday when the P…

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Can't see module below? Click here.

KEY STORYLINES

-- What's slowed Saints offense lately? Players say miscues, 'silly stuff' over opposing defenses

-- Terron Armstead feels like he's progressing in return from torn pectoral

-- Ted Ginn is back: Saints speedster back on active roster ahead of Steelers game

-- What have Saints missed with Ted Ginn out? A look at key differences, routes, more

-- Mark Ingram never doubted himself on way towards end zone, Saints' record book

-- How Marcus Williams has helped settle the Saints' secondary and made it soar

-- Video: Cam Jordan doesn't think Ben Roethlisberger is a hall of famer, top 5 QB of his era

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Saints 31, Steelers 24

This is going to be a good test for the Saints. A win seals up the first seed in the NFC, which would then make Week 17 much more relaxed, so there is plenty on the line this week against a Steelers team that needs to win. Look for New Orleans to handle this business this week.

Rod Walker

Saints 28, Steelers 24

Confession. This is the first time in weeks I strongly considered picking against the Saints. But something tells me the Dome will have a playoff-like atmosphere, and it will be just what the Saints need to get their offense back on track after struggling the past three weeks on the road. Plus the Steelers special teams is too shaky to win a close one. This should be the first of four straight games in the Dome.

Scott Rabalais

Saints 23, Steelers 16

Now that the Saints are back in the Superdome their Christmas stockings will be filled with touchdowns, right? Maybe. The offense should improve, but the defense will still have to do much of the heavy lifting. Put the combined sacks/interceptions of Ben Roethlisberger at six and make the Saints the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Nathan Brown

Saints 20, Steelers 13

Pittsburgh picked up an emotional victory last Sunday while their defense put the clamps down on the Patriots offense. Winning Sunday, even at home, won’t come easy for a Saints offense still trying to find its rhythm again, but the defense has proven its ability to hold down the fort when necessary.