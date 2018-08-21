It is now clear who will not be filling in for Mark Ingram to start the season.
Veteran running Terrance West was released by the Saints on Tuesday, according to a source, which gives him the opportunity to hook on with another team before the start of the season.
West, who signed with New Orleans this summer, had seven carries for 36 yards during two preseason games. The veteran running back played higher in the order during the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was behind Jonathan Williams during the second game against the Arizona Cardinals.
It also appears as though rookie Boston Scott might be climbing the depth chart after getting into the second preseason game earlier than he did in the opener.