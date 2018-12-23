The New Orleans Saints can mark another item off their to-do list for the 2018 season.
Sunday's 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Saints have officially secured the NFC's No. 1 seed for the playoff, just two weeks after they won their second consecutive NFC South championship.
The road to the Super Bowl officially runs through New Orleans.
That not only gives the Saints a bye during the NFC Wild Card round, but it also ensures they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Playing every playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could bode well for the Saints' chances at a potential Super Bowl LIII appearance in Atlanta. New Orleans has never lost a home playoff game under coach Sean Payton, holding a 5-0 record in those games. This season, the Saints have only lost once at home, posting a 6-1 record.
Can't see video below? Click here.
As the No. 1 seed, the Saints will play the lowest winning seed from the Wild Card round in the Divisional Round.
Here's a more complete breakdown of the NFC playoff picture:
NFC standings after Week 16
1. Saints (13-2) ... clinched NFC South; Homefield advantage
2. Rams (12-3) ... clinched NFC West
3. Bears (11-4) ... clinched NFC North (owns tiebreaker over the Rams)
4. Cowboys (9-6) ... leads NFC East
5. Seahawks (8-6) ... Wild Card No. 1
6. Vikings (8-6-1) ... Wild Card No. 2
In the hunt: Eagles (8-7)
Teams eliminated: Redskins (7-8), Packers (6-8-1), Falcons (6-9), Panthers (6-9), Giants (5-10), Buccaneers (5-10), Lions (5-10), 49ers (4-10), Cardinals (3-12)
Saints vs. Steelers live updates: See what Sean Payton, players have to say after thrilling win in Superdome
Follow live updates as the New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
With Ted Ginn Jr. returning to the Saints lineup Sunday, New Orleans got a brief look of what life can be like with a pair of talented, proven…
Mark Ingram ran his way into the Saints' record book Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz set a franchise record at the end of the second quarter when he kicked a 43-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers.