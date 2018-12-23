The New Orleans Saints can mark another item off their to-do list for the 2018 season.

Sunday's 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Saints have officially secured the NFC's No. 1 seed for the playoff, just two weeks after they won their second consecutive NFC South championship.

That not only gives the Saints a bye during the NFC Wild Card round, but it also ensures they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Playing every playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could bode well for the Saints' chances at a potential Super Bowl LIII appearance in Atlanta. New Orleans has never lost a home playoff game under coach Sean Payton, holding a 5-0 record in those games. This season, the Saints have only lost once at home, posting a 6-1 record.

As the No. 1 seed, the Saints will play the lowest winning seed from the Wild Card round in the Divisional Round.

Here's a more complete breakdown of the NFC playoff picture:

NFC standings after Week 16

1. Saints (13-2) ... clinched NFC South; Homefield advantage

2. Rams (12-3) ... clinched NFC West

3. Bears (11-4) ... clinched NFC North (owns tiebreaker over the Rams)

4. Cowboys (9-6) ... leads NFC East

5. Seahawks (8-6) ... Wild Card No. 1

6. Vikings (8-6-1) ... Wild Card No. 2

In the hunt: Eagles (8-7)

Teams eliminated: Redskins (7-8), Packers (6-8-1), Falcons (6-9), Panthers (6-9), Giants (5-10), Buccaneers (5-10), Lions (5-10), 49ers (4-10), Cardinals (3-12)

