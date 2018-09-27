The early regression of the New Orleans Saints secondary has overshadowed a promising development for Dennis Allen's defense.
One year after hemorrhaging yards to opposing running backs, the Saints have been a virtual brick wall against the run through their first three games — an encouraging development capped by them limiting Atlanta's Tevin Coleman to just 33 yards on 16 carries last Sunday, one week after Coleman torched Carolina's stout defense for 107 yards.
New Orleans has limited opposing runners to just 3.1 yards per carry, best in the NFL, only a year after giving up 4.4 yards per carry in 2017, the fifth-worst in the league.
"Down the stretch last year, we played better run defense, and it's just something we wanted to carry over," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "Our defensive line coach (Ryan Nielsen) is always preaching that the best way to get sacks is to stop the run and get guys behind the chains."
Rankins is on to something.
The Saints gave up 633 yards in the final six games of last season, but they made teams work hard for those yards. New Orleans gave up just 3.9 yards per carry in the final six games after allowing 4.7 yards per carry through the first 10 games.
The Saints have been able to improve on that success despite losing nose tackle Tyeler Davison to a foot injury after the season opener.
Even without Davison, the New Orleans front has been dominant at times: Rankins has three tackles for loss; Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor were always excellent run defenders; and rookie Marcus Davenport made several key plays in their 21-18 win against Cleveland. At nose tackle, undrafted rookie Taylor Stallworth and Jay Bromley have held up well.
With the defensive line holding its own, linebackers A.J. Klein and Demario Davis have also made plays behind the line of scrimmage.
"The beautiful thing about it is when we watch tape and see how well we're playing, we know we can play so much better," Rankins said. "We know there are things here and there that we can clean up, that can take averaging three yards a carry to 2.2, to 2.1."
An improved run defense will matter greatly as the Saints get deeper into their schedule. Rams star Todd Gurley, Cowboys bruiser Ezekiel Elliott, Washington's Adrian Peterson, Cincinnati's Joe Mixon and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey all loom on the schedule, as well as this week's showdown against the No. 2 overall pick.
The New York Giants' offensive line is suspect, but the back behind them, rookie Saquon Barkley, is anything but. Barkley is averaging 4.7 yards per carry through his first three games.
"Obviously, it's a point of emphasis moving forward, this week against Saquon," Klein said. "We know he's an incredible player."
New Orleans is also well aware that the improvement in the running game so far has come in a small sample size.
"One of the things that comes up early in the season is these numbers and rankings, and obviously, if after two weeks you're ranked 15th, that really doesn't tell you a lot," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "That's two weeks of 16 tests, so the numbers can quickly shift, but I was pleased with how we played the run the other day."
More importantly, the Saints' success against the run has been overshadowed by the giant step back they've taken against the pass so far.
While the Saints have moved way up the rankings in yards-per-carry allowed, New Orleans is headed the other way in terms of passer rating, and it has cost the Saints dearly. After finishing seventh in the NFL in opposing passer rating last season, New Orleans is dead last, allowing quarterbacks to post a whopping 141.7 rating against them so far — 62.7 points worse than the 79.0 the Saints posted last year.
But the Saints believe that continued success against the run will eventually pay dividends for the secondary against the pass.
"Overall, we've played the run well, but this is a game that's more than one facet," Klein said. "We've got to be better at the pass game, we can't let balls go over the top of us, but if we continue to make teams one-dimensional, we can correct things in the back end."