It can be a good sign when a team cuts good players and doesn’t have room for all of its draft picks.
Sometimes those moves create some shock. Running back Jonathan Williams getting released by the Saints on Saturday was a legitimate “whoa” moment, but more so because of what New Orleans doesn't have at the position than the talent lost in the transaction. And seeing fourth-round tackle Rick Leonard, fifth-round cornerback Natrell Jamerson and sixth-round safety Kamrin Moore let go was a bit of a surprise, just because people are conditioned to expect draft picks to make the team.
Now, it isn't all good when rookies get cut. Having a fourth-round pick fail to make the roster isn’t the best outcome. Leonard, a converted defensive end with minimal experience on the other side of the ball, was billed as a project, and while he demonstrated the physical ability to play the position, he struggled with motivation and applying coaching points.
This isn’t necessarily the end for him. He could clear waivers and continue to develop on the practice squad, but it says something that the team is willing to risk losing him.
As far as anyone else who didn’t make the team, it’s not a big deal. The headlines will read “three draft picks fail to make the roster.” But put it in context. These moves are about the strength of the roster more than the players selected.
Look at the profile of the players selected during the final day of the draft. Jamerson, Moore and running back Boston Scott all had something in common: They could perform on special teams. That tells you right away these guys needed to do more than one thing to crack the roster. If not, see ya. That’s how undrafted safety J.T. Gray ended up making the team over Moore and Jamerson (at least for now).
Moore and Jamerson looked promising at times. Moore made some plays on special teams once he returned from a hamstring injury, and secondary coach Aaron Glenn talked up Jamerson’s play at cornerback earlier in the camp.
Now, think back to two years ago when Sterling Moore and B.W. Webb started games at cornerback. The fact that a position coach wasn’t able to keep a player he thought was playing well is a testament to the strength of this roster.
The Williams cut was the most surprising move of the day. It felt like he gained momentum at the position early in the preseason and maintained it coming into this week. He rushed 31 times for 124 yards with a pair of touchdowns, averaging a respectable 4 yards per carry. But the team must prefer Scott, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry, even though he was often playing lower in the order behind a lesser offensive line.
Scott also has the added benefit of being a better receiving back and can help out in the return game.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if New Orleans looks outside of the building for additional help — coach Sean Payton has alluded to the possibility several times — and running back could be one of the spots the Saints addresses. If not, it looks like Alvin Kamara and Scott will carry the load at running back, with fullbacks Trey Edmunds and Zach Line helping out where they can until Mark Ingram returns from a four-game suspension.
But certainly, the absence of those three rookies on the initial roster does not indicate that something has gone awry with the drafting process.
New Orleans just had what might end up being one of the best draft classes in history a year ago, and another very solid draft before that. This class should be judged by what defensive end Marcus Davenport, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, Scott and offensive lineman Will Clapp do. Maybe even some of the other three end up on the practice squad and climb back on the roster in due time.
Say what you want about the missed risk on Leonard, but overall, these cuts are another sign of success. Carrying late-round picks because there is no one around to beat them out every year is when things are going wrong.