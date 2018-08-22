COSTA MESA, Calif. — For the first time in training camp, the Saints are south of the 90-man roster limit as they practice in California.
New Orleans released veterans Terrance West and Josh Huff on Tuesday and placed former LSU safety Rickey Jefferson on injured reserve, but did not make a corresponding move to add to the roster.
But that doesn't mean the Saints have gotten an early start on roster cuts. Every team in the NFL must whittle its roster down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Sept. 1.
"It was just a matter of looking at guys that we want to focus the reps on, and guys that we were moving on from," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We've still got a couple of weeks."
West's release gives the Saints a chance to give more snaps to Jonathan Williams and rookie Boston Scott, a pair of players who have given the team a spark at running back. Huff was a veteran in a crowded group of players at receiver.
If injury hits or the need arises, New Orleans could still add players to fill those roster spots in the next couple of weeks.
"We're not set on the number we're at right now," Payton said. "And we're paying attention to what happens each day, transaction-wise."