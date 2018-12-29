New Orleans has won the NFC South, they have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but there are still a few things to keep an eye on in Week 17.

Teddy Bridgewater will start the game for the Saints against the Carolina Panthers' third-string QB Kyle Allen. If Bridgewater can lead the Saints to a win, it would mark the best regular season record in franchise history.

On the individual level, several players also have contract performance bonuses on the line.

Scroll below for a rundown of how to watch or follow the game, plus expert predictions and key storylines.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (13-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (6-9)

-- When: Noon

-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

HOW TO WATCH

-- WWL-TV (CBS 4) in New Orleans

-- WAFB-TV (CBS 9) in Baton Rouge

STREAMING

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

KEY STORYLINES

• To visualize Andrus Peat's versatility for Saints, write your name with your non-dominant hand

• 'It's your birthday': How Teddy Bridgewater challenged Saints secondary all season

• Alex Okafor's production allows him to opt out of Saints contract, source says

• Saints TE Ben Watson, retiring at season's end, leaves his mark on and off the field

• The MVP case for Drew Brees: Here's why Saints QB should win award for first time

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

• Nick Underhill

Tough to call this one considering the Saints have not made it clear which players are going to play. But the guess here is that Teddy Bridgewater is going to show up ready to play and will lead New Orleans to its 14th victory of the season.

Saints 24, Panthers 17

• Rod Walker

This game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, but the Saints would love to finish 14-2 and have the best regular season record in franchise history. This is backup QB Teddy Bridgewater going up against Panthers' third string quarterback Kyle Allen. Big edge to Bridgewater.

Saints 28, Panthers 13

• Nathan Brown

It would be easy to give the Saints a loss in a game that plays no bearing on their postseason future. But this team hasn’t gotten this far this year without a strong second string, and they’ll be enough to defeat a Panthers squad on a seven-game losing streak starting their third-stringer under center.

Saints 23, Panthers 13

LIVE UPDATES

