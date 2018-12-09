Got it going

There is something to be said for the offense facing some adversity and overcoming it. Things had gotten easy for this team, and the only recent game where things were difficult the team never figure out how to fight its way back. Not that there was any doubt, but Sunday was a good reminder that this team can overcome adverse situations. Having a handful of those experiences to draw from is never a bad thing.

Getting elite

Sheldon Rankins picked up his eighth sack of the season on Sunday. That is two more sacks than he had his first two seasons in the NFL. There is something about that number. That’s a big number for interior defensive linemen (not named Aaron Donald). That number puts you in the upper class for interior players. If he manages to get two more before the season is done, then he will really

Being aggressive

The Saints typically wait until the fourth quarter to go for two. There are exceptions to this rule, including one earlier this year against Washington, but the Saints successfully converted one with a little more than four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Sean Payton said this was the result of having a good play for the situation. The called paid off, and it also probably helped build momentum.

