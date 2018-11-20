As the New Orleans Saints offense continues to thrash opponents, embarrassing opposing coaches and defensive coordinators, you may not find anyone on either sideline more tense than Thomas Morstead.

While Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas dance to “Choppa Style” on the sidelines, Morstead, the Saints' punter since 2009, paces back and forth, practices place-kick holds, all with his helmet on in a constant state of purposeful paranoia. For Morstead, the Saints' best New Orleans offensive performances typically mean the most stressful days.

“I’m paranoid,” he said after the Saints 48-7 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles. “The less I punt, the more I try to do because there’s no flow to my game. When I’m not playing much, honestly, it’s hard to keep the sword sharp when you’re constantly being tested.”

As Drew Brees and Michael Thomas march on with their historically successful campaigns, Morstead’s contribution — or lack of it — has begun to stand out in the record books itself.

Through 10 games, the 2009 fifth-round pick out of SMU has punted just 21 times. Against the Redskins in Week 5 and the Bengals in Week 10, Morstead wasn’t forced to launch a single kick. Instead, he jogged on to hold 16 field goals or extra points for kicker Wil Lutz.

Signing a five-year contract extension in the offseason worth close to $20 million, including incentives, Morstead has ended up playing less and having a front-row seat to one of the best offensive shows in recent memory.

It may sound like one of the best gigs in the league. But Morstead doesn’t take the task lightly.

Some players waltz into the stadium on Sunday, dressed to the nines, oozing swagger while their Spotify playlist spits out edge-boosting lyrics. Others may listen to the oldest classical music you can find to calm their nerves and lower their blood pressure.

Morstead fits in a separate category all his own, preferring a distinct anxious mental state that has him constantly on edge, like a teenager walking into final exams immediately after a hasty cram session.

“I try keeping my heart rate high,” he said. “The perfect analogy is being on the edge of a cliff without falling over. That type of anxiety or nervous energy, I want to keep that throughout the whole game.

“I want to be edgy the whole game. I’ve never tried to relax on game day. I don’t like that feeling; that’s why I never take my helmet off on the sideline. I always want to be doing something. I want to stay locked in and slightly uncomfortable the whole game.”

If you omit holding for kicks, Morstead has been doing less between the lines than nearly every punter in NFL history. The NFL record for fewest punts by a team in a season is 23, held by the 1982 San Diego Chargers. With 21 punts through 10 games, the second-place mark of 31 punts by the 1982 Cincinnati Bengals is certainly within reach.

Bear in mind that 1982 was a strike-shortened year, when the regular season lasted just nine games.

Previously, Morstead’s low for punts in a season came in 2011 during Brees’ historic season, when he set the then-record for yards passing (5,476) while tossing 46 touchdowns. The Saints punter remarked Sunday at the similarities between the two years — but on paper, 2018 is even rarer than normal.

Still, Morstead is averaging 46.3 yards per punt and just 4.6 yards per return, the second-best net punting average of his career.

Like any NFL star, eye-popping numbers don’t come without strife. Uniquely, Morstead’s struggles come while his teammates celebrate.

“Like anybody, if you sit on your butt for too long, you start to get used to that environment,” he said. “I’m probably doing more now on the sidelines than I normally would, but it’s hard to keep your confidence high when you don’t have an opportunity to demonstrate your ability.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s been a lot of fun. I’m paid to be ready to punt, whether it’s zero, one or 10 times. But I have to be ready.”