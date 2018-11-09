Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood can often be seen shadowing different receivers during practices, trying to pick up the nuances of how his veteran teammates play the position.
He's been putting those observations to use and has impressed his teammates with how he's gone about gathering information and applying it to his game.
"He’s a young player, but he’s eager to learn, he asks a lot of questions," wide receiver Michael Thomas said. "He knows that it is still a learning process, there’s a lot of information that he can gather information from other receivers. Sky is the limit for him."
Kirkwood signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Temple this offseason. During his senior season, he caught 45 passes for 671 yards. It's clear he impressed the team this summer since he signed a contract in early September worth $28,235 per week. Most of the other players on the practice squad make around $7,600-10,000 per week.
The wide receiver recently said that he has been working to master all the various positions and the nuances that come with lining up at different spots on the field.
“I’m just waiting on my opportunity,” Kirkwood said. “I know everything. I’m just waiting on my opportunity to go out there and show them what I can do.”
One of the players Kirkwood likes to watch closely and shadow during practices is Thomas, who says that he's seen growth out of the rookie.
"They aren’t going to get to my level, don’t try to get there today, but take that step in that direction today," Thomas said. "I feel like it’s a process and I’m excited to see him grow, and how he’s been growing, and he’s off to a great start."