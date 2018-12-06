The Saints’ have issues at wide receiver.
Or they don’t.
One week it looks like the biggest problem on the Saints’ roster. The next, the concerns feel overblown. It’s clear there is an issue. The level of concern that is warranted is not clear and varies by the week.
Someone could use last week’s Dallas game to create a full-blown panic over the position, but the week before the big story was about how Drew Brees threw touchdown passes to four undrafted players. How shaded the outlook depends on when you decide to evaluate the situation.
We can safely say things were never better than when Michael Thomas, Brandon Cooks and Willie Snead were running routes for Drew Brees, but the cupboards aren’t as barren as they appeared in the days before Dez Bryant was signed.
Back then, it felt like Thomas was the only receiver on the field at times, the last man standing after injuries put Cam Meredith and Ted Ginn Jr. on the shelf. That has led New Orleans to use rookies Tre’Quan Smith and Keith Kirkwood in more significant roles. While there have been some very promising moments foretelling bright futures for both, this also isn’t what anyone envisioned back in August.
“I feel like I’m doing exceptionally well, but at the same time it’s sad the situation that I came into,” Smith said before the Eagles game last month. “Having a bigger role in the offense, I didn’t expect it to be like that so soon.”
Smith, who missed a few games due to a foot injury, has shown promise throughout the season, including huge games against the Eagles (10 catches, 157 yards) and Washington (three catches for 11 yards). He currently has 22 catches for 371 yards. And in four games, Kirkwood has accumulated seven catches for 117 yards.
The presence of those two players, as well as Austin Carr, is part of the reason New Orleans has been able to take its time getting Brandon Marshall, who was signed after Bryant suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, on the field.
“He’s doing what he’s doing. He’s a smart football player,” Brees said of Marshall. “Veteran guy. He gets it. Obviously, he’s champing at the bit, but we’ve got a lot of guys. I’m sure his opportunity will come.”
The Saints like the players they have available at wide receiver, which at some point could come to include Marshall. But chemistry is being built on Sundays during live action – which is something that would be happening even if Marshall took someone’s place on the field. That’s why the Saints expect things to look better in a few weeks than they do now.
“We didn’t have necessarily all the benefits of the offseason,” Brees said. “That’s when (I) spent a lot of time with Mike Thomas and Ted Ginn and some of these other guys, and all of a sudden these young guys step up and they’re having significant playing time.
“Yeah, every week it is just kind of trying to focus on new things. Obviously, very game-plan specific. Hey, this is what we’re doing this week and let’s work on this stuff in practice and developing that trust and confidence and chemistry.”
This is still a somewhat unusual talking point for a team that ranks sixth in yards (396.6) and second in points (34.9) per game. Whatever issues exist on offense are ones that most other teams would like to have. But when a Super Bowl standard has taken hold, the criticisms become a little more precise.
Most weeks, there isn’t a problem. Even when a team focuses on taking away Michael Thomas, as the Eagles did, the other players have shown they can step up and carry the burden, which was one of the questions raised before Bryant was signed. Dallas was a worst-case scenario.
New Orleans has players it can win with, and if Ginn ever comes back from injured reserve, the outlook will become brighter. At this point, whatever Marshall can give should be considered a bonus. Other than that, this team just needs to avoid another Dallas game.