The Saints' secondary hasn't performed as expected this season.
Blown coverages and missed assignments have marred each of the first three games, and one of the reasons for it is due to a lack of communication and chemistry. The team added two new players to the mix this offseason – cornerback Patrick Robinson and safety Kurt Coleman – and blending them into the pre-existing fabric has taken a little longer than expected.
“We got a lot of new guys. Well, just two, but that' a lot in the back end when there's only four of us out there, four or five," cornerback Marshon Lattimore said." They come from the Panthers and Philly, and they do stuff different.
“We just got to get on the same page and do certain things together. Once we figure that out, we’re going to be all right.”
Robinson was placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, and it looks like he will be replaced in the starting lineup by cornerback P.J. Williams, who struggled last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
One way or another, the Saints need to figure out how to make sure everyone is operating together in the secondary before this week’s game against the New York Giants, who feature wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., or it will be more of the same for a defense that is allowing more than 11 yards per completion.
When asked about the issues that have been plaguing the group, coach Sean Payton pointed to the communication and said the defense needs to be “clearly understanding the coverage we’re in.”
It's not just Lattimore. When asked what was causing some of those issues after Sunday’s game against Atlanta, cornerback Ken Crawley said the group is struggling to get on the same page.
“A lot of guys are still learning,” Crawley said. “Even guys like Coleman, these guys have to keep learning and keep progressing in our defense. (Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen) does a good job of disguising the coverages and doing different things. We just have to be in tune when he changes up a coverage and the different looks he tries to give the offense.”
New Orleans has busted coverages every single week after rarely experiencing those shortcomings last year. There were multiple examples in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, another one that led to a late touchdown for the Browns in Week 2, and yet another busted coverage helped Julio Jones run free for a gain of 58 on Sunday.
And those are just the most significant moments. One of the smaller ones came last week when the Saints failed to defend on a rub route between Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy. Williams and Lattimore did not appear to be on the same page, which needs to change since the Giants have been known to use rub routes.
“That’s the coverage that we’re in, and sometimes we just have to communicate with the linebackers," Lattimore said. "That’s just us and the linebacker or whoever is picking up our guys on that side. We haven’t been great with that all year.”
It took until Week 3 last year for the defense to clamp down and blend. New Orleans remains confident a similar process will take place for this group sooner than later.
They say it is just the small details that need to be ironed out.
“Just know your keys. Everything is simple,” safety Vonn Bell said. “You got to go out there, read the formation, and know what you’re getting so you can take away those staple plays the offense likes to run. … Everything is fixable. Everything from alignment, knowing your assignment due to situations.”
Lattimore thinks there’s a simpler solution. He thinks the defense needs to believe in itself and make a few plays. The rest will take care of itself once the ball gets rolling.
“We just got to start playing with more swag,” Lattimore said. “That ends up eliminating everything, playing with that confidence and going out there and getting it done.”
That worked last year.