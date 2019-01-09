Sheldon Rankins loves playing football.
But he loves talking about it too.
He always has.
"Growing up, I was always the guy having those barbershop type conversations and debates, whether it was football or basketball or whatever," Rankins said. "I was always right a lot of time. Talking about this game is something I love to do."
It's why the Saints' third-year defensive tackle always makes himself available in the locker room during the time allotted for players to talk to the media.
And it's the reason Rankins has been named the recipient of the Jim Finks Media Appreciation award for a second straight season.
The award, which has been given out since 2001, is voted on by the local media that covers the Saints. It is given to the player who best helps the media and fan base through their cooperation and insight.
Rankins is the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons and is one of just two players to win it twice. Former Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief won it in 2012 and 2014.
"I don't mind talking to the media," Rankins said. " Talking to the media was never something I hated or shied away from. I know you guys have a job to do. But also, I just love talking ball. If you guys wants to talk about ball, I can talk about it all day."
Winners through the years
2001 OG Wally Williams
2002 WR Joe Horn
2003 K John Carney
2004 TE Ernie Conwell
2005 OT Wayne Gandy
2006 QB Drew Brees
2007 LB Scott Fujita
2008 RB Deuce McAllister
2009 OT Jon Stinchcomb
2010 LB Scott Shanle
2011 S Malcolm Jenkins
2012 OT Zach Strief
2013 LB Junior Galette
2014 OT Zach Strief
2015 S Kenny Vaccaro
2016 WR Willie Snead
2017 DT Sheldon Rankins
2018 DT Sheldon Rankins