NO.saintssteelers1219.122418

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 31-28.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Sheldon Rankins loves playing football.

But he loves talking about it too.

He always has.

"Growing up, I was always the guy having those barbershop type conversations and debates, whether it was football or basketball or whatever," Rankins said. "I was always right a lot of time. Talking about this game is something I love to do."

It's why the Saints' third-year defensive tackle always makes himself available in the locker room during the time allotted for players to talk to the media.

And it's the reason Rankins has been named the recipient of the Jim Finks Media Appreciation award for a second straight season.

The award, which has been given out since 2001, is voted on by the local media that covers the Saints. It is given to the player who best helps the media and fan base through their cooperation and insight.

Rankins is the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons and is one of just two players to win it twice. Former Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief won it in 2012 and 2014.

"I don't mind talking to the media," Rankins said. " Talking to the media was never something I hated or shied away from. I know you guys have a job to do. But also, I just love talking ball. If you guys wants to talk about ball, I can talk about it all day."

Winners through the years

2001 OG Wally Williams 

2002 WR Joe Horn

2003 K John Carney     

2004 TE Ernie Conwell

2005 OT Wayne Gandy     

2006 QB Drew Brees

2007 LB Scott Fujita     

2008 RB Deuce McAllister     

2009 OT Jon Stinchcomb 

2010 LB Scott Shanle    

2011 S Malcolm Jenkins     

2012 OT Zach Strief

2013 LB Junior Galette 

2014 OT Zach Strief

2015 S Kenny Vaccaro

2016 WR Willie Snead

2017 DT Sheldon Rankins

2018 DT Sheldon Rankins

Follow Rod Walker on Twitter, @rwalkeradvocate.

View comments