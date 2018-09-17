David Onyemata was fined $40,108 for two roughing-the-passer penalties in the season opener against Tampa Bay, a couple thousand more than his game check of $37,059.
Onyemata is appealing the fines for both flags on Tuesday in a phone call with the NFL office. Under NFL rules, he can appeal if the fine for two penalties is more than half of his game check.
Former Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks or former Eagles and Redskins receiver James Thrash, who now serve as NFL appeals officers, will hear Onyemata's case.
"I'm just going to tell them, from my point of view, how I saw it and how the whole thing went," Onyemata said. "They sent me a copy of the film and I've looked at it. I've seen it so many times, and at the same time I'm like, what would you have me do?"
Onyemata drew one penalty for landing with his body weight on the quarterback, and the other for making contact with Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's helmet.
The body-weight penalty has been a source of controversy around the NFL as pass rushers have been flagged for hits that seem clean.
"You see how much it affects the players and affects the game," Onyemata said. "At some point, they'll do something with it, hopefully."