Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, the player whose hit on Tommylee Lewis led to the expansion of instant replay, says the new rule should be named after him.

Robey-Coleman appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday and weighed in on the new rule.

"We’ll be able to play a little bit more aggressive, in a sense, because now you have the review play to actually review the DBs at that time,” Robey-Coleman said. “It could be a little scuffle play and they call PI and you review it, it’s a possibility it could be turned over after they look at the replay. It could be good, but it could be bad at the same time. If you have a good play and they think it’s PI, it could bring back that play.”

The Rams' slot cornerback's helmet-to-helmet hit on Lewis in the NFC Championship game saw no flag thrown for either pass interference or the nature of the hit, but Robey-Coleman was handed down a $26,739 fine from the league afterward.

After the Rams' 26-23 win, Robey-Coleman admitted he thought there a flag would have been thrown for the hit, but he thanked the football gods when there wasn't.

“I came to the sidelines, looked at the football gods and said, ‘Thank you, football gods. Thank you,' he said. "Hey, it is what it is."