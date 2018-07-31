The Saints are adding some wide receivers to the roster.
Former first-round pick Michael Floyd and Brandon Tate are signing with the team, according to sources. New Orleans needs depth at the position after wide receiver Travin Dural suffered a broken humerus during a recent practice.
The 28-year-old Floyd spent last season with Minnesota, where he caught 10 passes for 78 yards. He broke into the league with the Arizona Cardinals, for whom he posted his best season in 2013 by catching 65 passes for 1,041 yards with five touchdowns.
Tate most recently played in Buffalo, where he returned 20 punts for 193 yards and 28 kicks for 548 yards. He only caught six passes for 81 yards. He likely will be tried out in a similar role here.
Saints coach Sean Payton recently said the team will keep looking for help in the return game if the many options they are using do not pan out.
"Our return game, it's kind of like 'The Bachelor' right now," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We've got about 12 contestants, all with roses. We don't know who our returner's going to be, and if she doesn't like any of them, we're bringing in more."
It was not yet clear as of Tuesday evening how the Saints opened up the other roster spot. But New Orleans needed some depth at the position. Brandon Coleman has also been out of action with an undisclosed injury, and rookie Eldridge Massington is dealing with a sore leg.