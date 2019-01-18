One columnist is already booking the Los Angeles Rams' ticket the Super Bowl.

In a column Thursday, Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times listed five reasons why he's picking the Rams over the New Orleans Saints, which would put an LA team in the Super Bowl for the first time in 35 years.

"It might be considered a jinx to predict a Rams victory, but this jazzed-up version of the Rams is more powerful than voodoo, as the folks in New Orleans will discover when the outsiders go marching in Sunday and knock the Saints more senseless than a frat boy on Bourbon Street," he wrote.

Plashcke hit on a number of topics, including that the Rams "have been there, heard that, felt that" by playing in New Orleans once this season -- twice, if you count the preseason.

The Saints, a 3.5 point favorite at home Sunday, edged the Rams 45-35 when the teams met in New Orleans on Nov. 4.

On Thursday, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods said the noise of playing in the Superdome wouldn't play a factor in the outcome.

In his column, Paschke quoted quarterback Jared Goff saying the team learned "how to operate there and how to do some things in the noise."

Coming off an impressive 30-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, Plasche said that the Rams are "carrying that fire with them into a game they should and will win."

You can read Plaschke's full take here.