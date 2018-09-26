Drew Brees is playing like he's frozen in time, or at least aging far slower than anybody other than Tom Brady.
Brees has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 43-37 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Brees threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns to win a shootout, and although he's not known for his scrambling ability, Brees added two key touchdown runs at the end of fourth quarter and into overtime.
The first, a 7-yard touchdown run that featured Brees spinning away from Falcons defensive backs Robert Alford and Brian Poole in the open field, made waves as a play few see Brees make on a consistent basis.
But the second, a leap over the pile for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, was vintage Brees, reaching out over the line for the score and then pulling it back to protect it.
Brees also continued his march up the NFL's all-time passing leaderboards by passing a major milestone on Sunday. With a 17-yard completion to Michael Thomas in the second quarter, Brees became the league's all-time leader in completions, passing the 6,300 connections by Brett Favre.
Brees is now just 417 yards behind Peyton Manning for the top spot on one of the NFL's most hallowed lists.