saintsrams3183.083118

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Rick Leonard (73) blocks for New Orleans Saints running back Boston Scott (30) on a run against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 28-0.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Despite the fourth-round pick the Saints invested on him, rookie tackle Rick Leonard was unable to make the team's initial 53-man roster this weekend.

But his time in New Orleans hasn't come to an end. 

Leonard has agreed to come back to be a member of the Saints' practice squad, the 10-member group New Orleans began assembling at noon. 

New Orleans also brought in another team's failed fourth-round pick. Vince Biegel, a former Wisconsin linebacker drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 draft by the Green Bay Packers, is joining the practice squad, a source confirmed to The Advocate.

Saints Practice Squad

  • T Rick Leonard (source)
  • LB Vince Biegel (source)
  • DT Woodrow Hamilton (source)
  • QB J.T. Barrett (source)
  • WR Keith Kirkwood (source)
  • TE Garrett Griffin (source)
  • T Nate Wozniak (source)
  • TE Deon Yelder (source)
  • DE Alex Jenkins (source)

Follow Joel A. Erickson on Twitter, @JoelAErickson.

View comments