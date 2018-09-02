Despite the fourth-round pick the Saints invested on him, rookie tackle Rick Leonard was unable to make the team's initial 53-man roster this weekend.
But his time in New Orleans hasn't come to an end.
Leonard has agreed to come back to be a member of the Saints' practice squad, the 10-member group New Orleans began assembling at noon.
New Orleans also brought in another team's failed fourth-round pick. Vince Biegel, a former Wisconsin linebacker drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 draft by the Green Bay Packers, is joining the practice squad, a source confirmed to The Advocate.
Saints Practice Squad
- T Rick Leonard (source)
- LB Vince Biegel (source)
- DT Woodrow Hamilton (source)
- QB J.T. Barrett (source)
- WR Keith Kirkwood (source)
- TE Garrett Griffin (source)
- T Nate Wozniak (source)
- TE Deon Yelder (source)
- DE Alex Jenkins (source)