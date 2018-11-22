The Saints converted $4 million of Terron Armstead’s base salary to a signing bonus earlier this month to create some cap space, according to a source.
Armstead’s base salary for the remainder of the season dropped down to $1.7 million. His checks were based on a $10.2 million base salary for the first nine weeks of the season.
The change elevates his cap number for 2019 to $16 million. It was previously set to be $15 million. Armstead currently has $6.92 of his base salary for next season guaranteed for injury. It becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the league year, at which time he will also be paid a $500,000 roster bonus.
The left tackle agreed to convert $5 million of his 2017 base salary to a signing bonus last year. He is under contract through 2021.
This move was initially made to help fit wide receiver Dez Bryant under the salary cap. The veteran signed a contract worth $1.275 million, according to a source. But Bryant suffered an Achilles injury and was placed on injured reserve before ever appearing in a game.
New Orleans subsequently signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a one-year deal worth $1.015 million, according to a source. He qualified for the minimum-salary benefit, which means Marshall only counts $259,412 against the cap the rest of the season.