A few observations from The Advocate's Nick Underhill after the New Orleans Saints' preseason opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars...
1. The linebacker shuffle continues
Maybe it was just because Manti Te’o was out of action, or perhaps the New Orleans Saints are allowing him to compete at the position, but it was interesting to see Alex Anzalone competing with the first-team defense at middle linebacker. He was flanked by Demario Davis and A.J. Klein, and this grouping was expected to be the top unit — but Davis was expected to play the middle position. We’ll see if this trend continues.
2. Time to worry?
Rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport was held out of action with a minor muscle pull. The Saints have been cautious with his recovery. While he could use the reps, it isn’t time to panic. Davenport is going to be here for a long time. The sooner he gets going, the better — but it’s also OK for Davenport if the recovery takes a little time. If he still isn’t doing anything by Week 10, then it might be time for a conversation.
3. Bubble players stepping up
DE Jayrone Elliott and DT Devaroe Lawrence might have given themselves new life by making plays. Elliott’s biggest moment came when he caused a fumble, and Lawrence was in on a pair of sacks. The Saints have a lot of players on defense who have made plays throughout camp. Elliott is one that flashed before. Lawrence was somewhat silent, but he took advantage of his opportunities Thursday.