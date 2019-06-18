Drew Brees is a 40-year-old NFL quarterback -- that in and of itself is a rare feat.

And while there seems to be no dropoff in his Saints production after his 18th NFL season, even GM Mickey Loomis said it's really unknown how long the 12-time Pro Bowler could keep playing.

“It’s a good question,” Loomis said Monday on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio in response to a question from host Adam Schein.

“I would say that for most people he’s already exceeded whatever number was anticipated. Certainly that’s true with Tom Brady as well."

Brady, 41, is the only other NFL quarterback currently beyond the 40 mark. Brees celebrated his 40th birthday during the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in January.

But Loomis suggested it would be up to the QB to make the decision, and the team would be happy to have him as long as he wanted to stick around -- provided he continued to play the position at the high level he's shown throughout his record-breaking career.

"You know, I don’t think we look at it that way anymore. I think we look at it in terms of, ‘Hey, this year,’ you know? And man, he had a great season last year, and we expect a great season this year," Loomis said. “And so for as long as he wants to play and can play, he’s going to have that opportunity.”

The comments mirrored similar responses from Brees, himself, who told a crowd at a recent event that he's approached each of his past two seasons like they would be his last. He said the approach has made for two the most enjoyable seasons he's had since he was drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft, despite both ending with painful playoff losses.

"I realized [before the 2017 season] that I'm closer to the end than I am at the beginning ... it's gone by so fast. And I don't want to let a second pass me by. I don't want to take it for granted for one moment," Brees said during a question and answer session at The Advocate's Star of Stars event in May. "So I'm just going to enjoy the moment, just going to stay in the moment and play the season like it's my last. I'm going to play it with the mentality like it's my last."

If Brees does keep coming back beyond the 2019 season, there will be very few records left for him to pass. He set new NFL records for career total completions and passing yards in the 2018 season, and holds dozens of other Saints and NFL bests. The most significant mark still in his sight is the career passing touchdowns record. He needs just 20 to overcome New Orleans-native Peyton Manning, who currently holds the record with 539.

Brees reached the 20-TD mark in just nine weeks last season, finishing with 31 overall. If he maintained that rate, Brees could be expected to break that mark in Week 10's rivalry matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints open their 2019 season on Sept. 9 at home against the Houston Texans.