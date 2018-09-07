Gerald McCoy is one of the baddest defensive tackles on the planet.
A six-time Pro Bowler and three times a first-team All-Pro selection, McCoy is the kind of interior pass rusher no team is supposed to be able to block.
But he's had a lot of trouble over the years bringing down a friend in the offseason and a rival from September to January.
“I’ve trained with Gerald. I have, for the last, feels like 10 years, out in San Diego," quarterback Drew Brees said. "Obviously, I think he gets a lot of notoriety as a pass rusher. Lots of sacks, lots of tackles for loss and such throughout the season, but man, he's a force to be reckoned with."
McCoy hasn't had the kind of success against Brees and the Saints that he has against the rest of the NFL. A wrecking ball against the rest of the league, McCoy has 48.5 sacks in 109 career games, or an average of a sack every 2.25 games. Over the last six years — McCoy's Pro Bowl seasons — the rate jumps to 44.5 sacks in 90 games, essentially one every other game.
The rate might be even higher if he didn't have to play New Orleans twice a year.
In 13 career games against the Saints, McCoy has just 2.5 sacks, a rate of one sack every 5.2 games, more than twice as many as his career rate.
The fault likely doesn't lie with McCoy.
"He's one of the best in the league at getting off the ball," Saints guard Larry Warford said. "Has great power, great lateral movement. ... I've played against him multitudes of times, and they've all been tough games."
McCoy's lack of sack production against the Saints might be the help he's had around him. Tampa Bay has sacked Brees just eight times in its last five games against New Orleans; the sixth, the second game of the 2015 season, was the game where Jacquies Smith had three sacks and injured Brees' throwing shoulder.
But those defensive lines, often full of unproven talent around McCoy, aren't much like the one the Saints will see Sunday.
Tampa Bay traded for former Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and signed former Eagles Vinny Curry and Beau Allen in free agency in the offseason, surrounding McCoy with veteran talent.
"They've brought in some experienced guys that have been well-decorated," left tackle Terron Armstead said. "JPP, for one, when he was at his pinnacle, an All-Pro pass rusher and run defender."
A talented defensive end with 58.5 sacks in his career and 15.5 over the past two seasons, Pierre-Paul is a proven force off the edge.
"A guy with his length and ability, quickness and experience, he's been doing it for a while now," Armstead said.
Curry and Allen can also provide a supplemental pass rush, something the Buccaneers haven't always had around McCoy.
And since Sunday is the season opener, New Orleans has only a rough idea of how all of those pieces might fit together.
"You can only do so much, especially in the first game of the year," Warford said. "You've got to go pretty far back as far as guys they've added, you have to watch film of teams you're not even playing, just to get a look at them."
New Orleans will counter the new talent with one of the best offensive lines in football. From left tackle to right, the Saints have a front five that has all of the pedigree and accolades of the Buccaneers' new defensive line, and then some.
But it's clear this Tampa Bay line will be a much tougher test than the ones New Orleans has faced in the past.
"Those are some good football players, obviously, from New York and Philadelphia," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "They've addressed their front, and you can see it when you watch them play."
Whether or not it changes Tampa Bay's fortunes against New Orleans depends on the stars the Saints have up front.