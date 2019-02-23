The results of a recent fan poll confirmed something New Orleanians already knew -- the Saints' all-white color rush jerseys are the best uniforms in the NFL.

The poll results, conducted by NFL on Fox, were announced Saturday afternoon on Fox Sports: NFL's Twitter account.

We asked and you answered...



The @Saints color rush uniforms are the best uniforms in the NFL, according to the NFL on FOX fans. pic.twitter.com/JVHEvU2Ahw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 23, 2019

The Saints unveiled the all-white look during the 2016-2017 NFL season and have been a hit ever since.

According to Nike, all proceeds from the sale of Color Rush jerseys will go directly to the NFL Foundation to fund health, safety and wellness programs for youth around the country.

Nike also earmarked $500,000 from the initiative to replace football equipment and fields for youth and high school teams affected by the August 2016 flood in Louisiana upon the jersey's initial release.

The Saints wore the color rush uniform three times in their 13-3 campaign this past season -- against the New York Giants in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 -- and won all three match-ups.

The team even wore the uniform against the Eagles as the result of a bet head coach Sean Payton lost to Eagles' coach Doug Pederson.