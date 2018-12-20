Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod was the only Saints player who didn't practice on Thursday.
It was the second straight missed practice for Bushrod, who injured a hamstring in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Five other Saints, including four offensive linemen, were limited in practice. Those listed as "limited" were linemen Terron Armstead (pectoral/knee), Max Unger (concussion), Andrus Peat (shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and punter Thomas Morstead (left ankle).
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner didn't practice on Thursday either. Conner, the Steelers' leading rusher with 909 yards, has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.