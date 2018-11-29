Marshon Lattimore took a page out of Ezekiel Elliott's celebration book Thursday night in AT&T Stadium.
Lattimore, a second-year cornerback for the New Orleans Saints, recovered a fumble from Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper in Dallas territory during the second quarter of the Saints-Cowboys game in Arlington, Texas.
Rather than perform the Saints' usual team photo turnover celebration, Lattimore instead ran to the big red kettle the Salvation Army has on the sidelines of Cowboys games, pulled $23, the same as his jersey number, out of his knee pad and tossed it in with his teammates watching.
Marshon Lattimore forces Amari Cooper to fumble and the #Saints recover!#NOvsDAL pic.twitter.com/nm29iZEHK9— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2018
The celebration is a direct callback to Elliott's touchdown celebration last week against the Washington Redskins when he threw $21 into the kettle.
Despite the big play, the Saints were unable to capitalize on the turnover and score on their next offensive drive. They currently trail the Cowboys 13-0 at the end of the first half.