The roster shuffling continues as the New Orleans Saints get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers.
New Orleans brought back veteran interior lineman Josh LeRibeus on Monday and released special teamer Trey Edmunds, adding another lineman to the mix.
LeRibeus played 207 snaps on offense last season, both as the sixth offensive lineman in the team's Jumbo package and as a replacement at guard when more than one starter was out due to injury.
Edmunds, who played fullback for most of camp, got most of his work on special teams, where he made seven tackles. A running back last season, Edmunds also scored on a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Buffalo.