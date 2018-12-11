There's no denying it: The 2003 rap song "Choppa Style" is quickly becoming a favorite among the New Orleans Saints and their fans.

After the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to capture its second consecutive NFC South division championship, footage quickly hit the internet of the Saints, specifically running back Mark Ingram, celebrating the win with "Choppa Style" blaring in the locker room.

Before Sunday, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas were caught on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome big screens dancing to the hit single from the 2003 album "Straight from the N.O. Media" against the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

So do the Saints and Choppa have anything in the works?

"Yes, yes, yes. We're working on something right now actually," Choppa told 104.5/100.3 FM's "After Further Review" with Matt Moscona on Tuesday. "I don't want to let the cat out the bag. I want it to be a surprise.

"Just know something big is about to happen."

Choppa, a self-proclaimed lifelong Saints fan, said he was actually in the Dome for the Redskins game and saw Kamara and Thomas dancing to his song while, he joked, he was eating his "twenty-dollar nachos."

"I'm just looking around at all at these people ... after all these years of this song they're still enjoying the themselves." Choppa said, "The energy is just crazy. It went through the roof."

The Saints (11-2) play at Carolina on Monday Night Football before coming home to face the Pittsburgh Steelers and Panthers (again) to close out the regular season.

If New Orleans wins out, it'll secure the NFC's No. 1 overall seed and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

