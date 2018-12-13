Kurt Coleman spent last season in Carolina as a teammate of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Coleman is spending this season as a teammate of Alvin Kamara.

So Coleman, the New Orleans Saints safety, knows better than most just how similar two of the NFL's most versatile running backs are.

"They are both phenomenal players," Coleman said. "If you look at stats, you can say they are almost identical."

Through two seasons, only 225 yards from scrimmage separate the two. Kamara has 2,938 yards to McCaffrey's 2,713.

But Coleman also knows just how much the two players are different.

"McCaffrey is a little bit smaller in stature, but he's quick and he's great in space," Coleman said. "He's very smart and instinctual. AK is a lot more powerful of a runner than a lot of people give him credit for. Going against (Kamara) three times last year, his balance is just incredible. It's something spectacular. It's a special thing that I don't think anybody else in this league has as far as the way he can handle a hit and stay on his feet and continue to run. You can't go wrong with either one."

Kamara and McCaffrey will be on the same field Monday night when the Saints (11-2) take on the Carolina Panthers (6-7) at Bank of America Stadium. The second-year backs will be two of the most dangerous players out there, giving defensives fits with their ability to run and catch passes.

Kamara, a third-round draft pick by the Saints a year ago after he was barely used at Alabama and Tennessee, was named the NFL's Rookie of the Year last season. McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick out of Stanford, was one of five finalists for the honor.

"Christian is a great back," Kamara said. "We came in the same class and it's respect. Whether its Christian or Leonard (Fournette) or Dalvin (Cook) or anybody, we all kind of watched each other. Christian is having a great year, and he's definitely doing a lot of great things."

McCaffrey has rushed for 926 yards this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Kamara, who shares time with Mark Ingram, has rushed for 793 yards, 14th in the league. But it's what they can do when hauling in passes from Cam Newton and Drew Brees, respectively, that sets them apart.

McCaffrey leads all running backs in receptions (86) and yards receiving (701). Kamara ranks fourth among running backs in receptions (70) and is fifth in yards receiving (591). Making McCaffrey even more dangerous is his ability to make the big play: He has six runs of 20 yards or more and three runs of 40 yards or more. He also has nine receptions that have gone for 20 or more yards.

"Christian is a complete back," Saints defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins said. "He can do everything. He definitely presents a matchup nightmare. He's fast enough and quick enough to beat most linebackers and safeties and he's strong enough to muscle around corners. We are definitely going to have to go out there and keep an eye on him."

Rankins says both running backs are also great blockers — a trait that often gets overlooked.

The Saints kept McCaffrey in check on the ground in the three games last season. McCaffrey rushed 16 times for a total of 48 yards in the three games last season. But he also caught 20 passes for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the three games, all Saints wins.

Both coaches have been more than pleased with the running backs they chose 20 months ago.

“We've gotten what we expected," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "We really did. And I'll tell you when you watch Alvin Kamara, you’d think, or at least I believe, that's what Sean Payton saw in him. That's why they drafted him.”

Payton agreed.

"They are both talented players that I'm sure both teams are glad to have," Payton said.

By the numbers

2018

McCaffrey 179 rushes, 926 yards, 7 TDs; 86 receptions, 701 yards, 6 TDs

Kamara 175 rushes, 793 rushing yards, 11 TDs; 70 receptions, 591 yards, 4 TDs

Career

McCaffrey 296 rushes, 1,361 yards, 9 TDs; 166 receptions, 1,352 yards, 11 TDs

Kamara 293 rushes, 1,521 yards, 19 TDs; 151 receptions, 1,417 yards, 9 TDs

Kamara vs. Panthers (3 games last season)

21 rushes, 120 yards, 4 TDs; 9 receptions, 81 yards, 0 TDs

McCaffrey vs. Saints (3 games last season)

16 rushes, 48 yards 0 TDs; 20 receptions, 235 yards, 2 TDs

