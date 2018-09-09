Ryan Fitzpatrick's performance against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was as close to perfect as you could get.

The journeyman quarterback, in his 13th NFL season, completed 21 of 28 passes for 417 yards -- a career best -- and four touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 48-40 victory. His passer rating was 156.3, a couple points shy of what the NFL considers a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

But as incredible as those numbers are, they're actually nothing the Saints, or their fans, haven't seen when it comes to season openers.

Over the last eight seasons, opposing quarterbacks have put on MVP-like performances against the Saints in the first game of the season, completing a combined 189 of 267 passes for 2,691 yards and 20 touchdowns, according to football stats site FootballPerspective.Com. While not nearly as perfect as Fitzpatrick was Sunday, that equals out to a 70.8 percent completion rate and 126.5 passer rating.

Fitpatrick now sits atop a list that includes memorable performances such as Aaron Rodgers in 2011, Robert Griffin III in 2012, Carson Palmer in 2015 and Sam Bradford in 2017.

Check out the stats for each performance via Football Perspective below.