After struggling for most of the year, Tulane’s offensive line was dominant in Saturday’s 24-17 win at Tulsa, paving the way for 312 rushing yards and not allowing a sack for the first time.
Coach Willie Fritz credited redshirt freshman tackle Joey Claybrook for much of the improvement.
Claybrook, who had played sparingly in the first seven games, replaced right tackle Keyshawn McLeod in the first half and went the rest of the way. He will make his first career start this Saturday at South Florida (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference).
“For his (Claybrook's) first extensive action, he did an excellent job," Fritz said. “I'm impressed with him. We ran a counter one time and he was the second puller, and he did that as well as we've had any tackle do here. A couple of times he down blocked and knocked guys 5 yards.”
Tulane (3-5, 2-2) had a different look at both tackle spots. Graduate transfer Noah Fisher, a South Alabama transfer, reclaimed his starting job at left tackle after injuries led to his benching for the three previous games.
But Claybrook was the only truly new face. A former 3-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, he led Starkville High in Mississippi to a state championship as a junior in 2015 and was second-team All-State as a senior.
“He's a really smart player, and it's important to him,” Fritz said. “He's just kind of waited for his turn, and he got his chance and took advantage of it.”
Wright Flight
Freshman punter Ryan Wright, who kicked for the first time against Ohio State, ranks 10th nationally with an average of 45.4 yards on his 22 attempts.
If he maintains that number, he will finish third on Tulane’s single-season list for average behind Brad Hill (46.2 in 2997) and Ross Thevenot (45.8).
Color Wright unimpressed.
“I believe success is more a thing that comes after the season more than midseason,” he said. “We still have four games left, and rankings can always change every punt.”
Wright’s average is inflated a tad because senior Zach Block still handles pooch punts, but he also has boomed a 57-yard against Memphis, a 64-yarder against Cincinnati and a 60-yarder against SMU.
His worst game was his first, when he admitted the environment intimidated him at Ohio State. Since then, he has averaged 47.2 yards.
“The first time I felt comfortable punting in a college game was against Memphis,” he said. “My first punt was I believe over 50 yards, and I just felt really comfortable after that.”
Wright (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) does not look like a punter, but he attributed his early success to his athletic ability rather than his size. He was a starting quarterback at San Ramon High in California and did not become serious about punting until his sophomore year.
Consistency is his immediate goal. He kicked a late punt off the side of his foot against SMU, giving the Mustangs good field position, and allowed a 55-yard return against Tulsa when he kicked down the middle of the field instead of his intended spot.
“It was supposed to get to the numbers,” he said. “It just dropped inside, so this week at practice I’ve been really focused on staying straight and getting the ball outside the numbers.”
No. 2 QB
With Jonathan Banks battling an unspecified injury, Fritz said Thursday it was unclear whether or not he would be available against South Florida.
Either way, redshirt freshman Dane Ledford will be the top backup to Justin McMillan after taking practice reps with the second team this week.
Banks started Tulane’s first seven games before losing his job to McMillan against Tulsa. Ledford’s only game action has been as a wide receiver against Oklahoma last year and Memphis this season.
Lagniappe
Sophomore cornerback Jaylon Monroe could start for the first time since the opener against Wake Forest after drawing Fritz’s praise for his performance in relief of a cramping Thakarius Keyes at Tulsa. Monroe broke up three passes. … South Florida has not lost back-to-back games since 2015, and Tulane has not won back-to-back road games since beating SMU and Rice in 2007. … Tulane’s 20 sacks through eight games are six more than all of last year.