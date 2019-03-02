And then there were four.
The middle of this week proved fortuitous for two teams seeking their first conference victory, but Tulane was not one of them.
On Wednesday, San Jose State of the Mountain West halted a 17-game skid by beating New Mexico 89-82 for their first win since Dec. 15.
On Thursday, California stunned Pac-12 champion Washington 76-73 in a matchup of teams that were 13-1 and 0-14 in league play.
Tulane threatened to join the party, taking is first double-digit lead of the season in an American Athletic Conference game and extending it to 19-3 by the second media timeout on Thursday at Tulsa.
Instead, the Green Wave (4-23, 0-15) frittered away that advantage before halftime and trailed for the final 17:25 of the second half, losing 72-64 while inching closer to becoming the first team in school history to lose every conference game.
Tulane, Vanderbilt (0-15 in the SEC), Portland (0-15 in the West Coast Conference) and Chicago State (0-14 in the WAC) were in unfortunate company entering the weekend.
“I think it’s all going to be a long life lesson for us that we’re going to be able to take,” said Tulane junior forward Samir Sehic of a roster with only two seniors—Jordan Cornish and Blake Paul. “As much as we don’t want to go through it, later down the line it will definitely help us.”
Tulane faces long odds of ending its streak at Temple (20-8, 10-5) on Sunday. The Owls, alternately listed as one of the first four teams out or one of the last four teams in among various NCAA tournament bracket projections, cannot afford to overlook the Wave.
Temple beat Tulane 75-67 in New Orleans on Feb. 2, never trailing despite the single-digit final margin. The Owls are 8-1 against the Wave in AAC play.
Tulane closes the regular season with home games against South Florida and Wichita State, but the Wave is 5-38 at home in the AAC, losing 12 in a row.
Good Wood
Freshman Moses Wood did not put up big numbers in his first career start against Tulsa, but he is unlikely to come out of the lineup any time soon.
Even though he scored only 5 points on 2-of-5 shooting, he had a team-high 4 assists and blocked a shot. He was coming off a four-game stretch in which he averaged 12 points, far surpassing his season average of 4.8 points, and he registered his first double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) against East Carolina on Feb. 23.
At 6-foot-8, Wood is using his length to his advantage.
“It’s what we thought was there when we recruited him,” coach Mike Dunleavy said. “He’s got great size and length for position for a small forward and can play some stretch 4 for matchups. He’s got a low-post game and he’s got a 3-point shot. He’s gotten to the point where he’s leading our team in deflections as well. He has active hands. He’s giving great effort. It’s good to see.”
Lagniappe
After hitting its first five 3-pointers against Tulsa, Tulane missed its next 11, going nearly 23 minutes without connecting on one. … For conference games, the Wave is last in the AAC in field goal percentage (.386) and turnover margin (minus-5.87) and second to last in field goal percentage defense (.448) and 3-point field goal percentage (.292). … The most frustrating part of the loss to Tulsa was the hot shooting from previously moribund Golden Hurricane guard Curran Scott. He went 7 of 10 and scored 19 points after hitting 7 of 26 shots in the past four games.