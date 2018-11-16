With conference championship hopes that sprung out of nowhere dashed, the Tulane football team has to make sure it is playing somewhere in the postseason.
The Green Wave (5-6, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) cannot let Thursday night’s 48-17 hammering by Houston linger emotionally into next Saturday’s home game against Navy (2-8 entering Saturday’s home game with Tulsa) or it could suffer the same fate as last year—losing on the final day with bowl eligibility on the line.
“It’s hard, but you have to (flush this one),” running back Darius Bradwell said. “You can’t stay in the past. You have to keep moving forward. Obviously we didn’t reach our goal to play in the conference championship, but we still can keep a bowl game. We just have to regroup and know that our goal is still ahead of us.”
If the lopsided loss proved how far third-year coach Willie Fritz has to go to get the program where he wants, Tulane’s sparse bowl history shows how much a win against Navy would be a step forward.
The Wave is one of 10 teams that have not been to a bowl game since at least 2013, and three of the others on the list—Syracuse, Buffalo and Louisiana-Monroe—already are bowl eligible.
Of the schools that had FBS programs in 2000, the Wave is one of only six that have been to two or fewer bowl games this century along with Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, UNLV and Louisiana-Monroe.
That it not company Tulane wants to keep.
“We just have to regroup,” Fritz said, “We have to learn from this, we have to put it aside, flush it down the toilet and go on to the next game. It's a part of football and a part of life. When you get adversity, you have to fight through it, improve yourself and learn from your mistakes.”
Although Houston was injury riddled itself, Tulane clearly missed defensive end Cameron Sample, who sat out his second consecutive game with a sprained ankle, and outside linebacker Patrick Johnson, who missed the first half due to a targeting suspension. Houston rushed for 201 yards in the first half, considerably more than the Wave was allowing for games (143.2).
Sample, in uniform, had to watch from the sideline.
"He went out there and warmed up,” Fritz said. “We just didn't think he was quite ready to go.”
Tulane has other concerns entering the Navy game.
Quarterback Justin McMillan, who made enough plays to win all three of his starts after replacing Jonathan Banks, struggled from start to finish against Houston, which was dead last in the NCAA in passing yards allowed. He went 3 of 10 in the first half, and the Cougars had almost as many return yards (50) on their two interceptions as he had on his completions (55).
The Wave no longer has a viable option other than McMillan. Banks, whom Fritz said had a shoulder injury, did not travel to Houston.
“When the quarterback doesn't have a great game, sometimes it might be the quarterback and sometimes the routes we're running aren't exactly the depth they were supposed to be run at and we didn't have great protection, whatever the case me be,” Fritz said. “It’s a combination of things. You have to go back and look at it to really be able to give an honest assessment.”
Tulane recovered from a 2-5 start to win three in a row before coming up empty in Houston. Senior linebacker Zach Harris, who made a team-high 13 tackles on Thursday, has no doubt the Wave can rebound from its latest setback.
I felt our team as a unit, we handle adversity well,” he said. “When we had tough losses earlier in the season, we were able to overcome that, and just like that, we are going to overcome this game and focus on Navy and get that win.”
This time, they do not want to come up an inch short, like the referees said they did against SMU in the 2017 finale.
“It's crazy that we are in the same predicament we were in last year going down to the last game,” Bradwell said. “Since we've been in this position before, we know what to do. We've got to execute and have confidence in what we're doing.”