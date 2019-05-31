The Tulane football team has picked up a fourth graduate transfer, increasing its depth at defensive end.
Mike Hinton, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound three-year starter at Columbia, will play his final season with the Green Wave, the school announced on twitter Friday. He signed with Connecticut in December, but grad transfers are not bound by those agreements under NCAA rules.
UConn’s loss is Tulane’s gain. Hinton, a natural end, played out of position at defensive tackle last season and still was named honorable mention All-Ivy League after making 29 tackles with 3 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles. He had 25 tackles while starting nine of 10 games as a junior at end, his projected position with the Wave.
Tulane, seeking to build on its share of the American Athletic Conference West title and Cure Bowl win against UL-Lafayette, already was loaded along the defensive line but had no scholarship upperclassmen at end behind starter Cameron Sample. Rising sophomores Carlos Hatcher, Juan Monjarres and Davon Wright all contributed as true freshman, combining for 35 tackles and seven sacks, but Hinton adds experience with 28 career starts.
He has a season of eligibility remaining because he did not play as a freshman in 2015. The Ivy League does not allow fifth-year players.
He joins former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, former Brown center Christian Montano and former Virginia offensive line Ben Knutson as graduate additions since the end of 2018. McCleskey and Montano were first-teamers in spring practice. Knutson, who will arrive this summer along with Hinton, is considered a potential starter at guard or tackle.