As expected, Tulane and Louisiana-Lafayette are taking their in-state football rivalry to Florida.
On Sunday, the Green Wave (6-6) accepted an invitation to play the Cajuns (7-6) in the Cure Bowl, an Orlando contest on the opening day of the bowl season. Kickoff will be at 12:30 p.m. (CST) on Dec. 15 at Camping World Stadium, the site of the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl and the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
“I was a little bit partial to try to get into that Cure Bowl,” third-year Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “Hopefully we’ll have a lot of people travel from New Orleans. We’re pumped up about it.”
Tulane leads the series 22-6, but the last two meetings are by far the most memorable. The Cajuns beat the Wave 24-21 in the 2013 New Orleans Bowl, blowing a 21-0 first-quarter lead before kicking a go-ahead field goal late in the only previous postseason FBS matchup of Louisiana teams. The Wave won a 2016 rematch 41-39 in quadruple overtime at Yulman Stadium.
One thing is certain. Tulane, playing in its first bowl since that 2013 game and seeking its sixth winning record in the past 37 years, will not be just happy to be there.
“That’s what I talked to our guys about,” Fritz said. “I told them that getting prepared for this game and playing the very best we can and winning the game was first. Then there’s second, there’s third, there’s fourth and there’s fifth, and having a good time is down here (pointing to the floor). We want to represent Tulane University and our conference the right way.”
Both schools appeared destined to be home for the holidays recently. Tulane was 2-5 and trailing Tulsa 17-7 in the third quarter before rallying to win on the last Saturday of October, sparking a 4-1 surge that culminated in a 29-28 victory against Navy when Fritz’s late decision to go for 2 paid off.
UL-Lafayette was 4-5 before winning its last three games in the regular season under first-year coach Billy Napier, ending with a 31-28 victory at UL-Monroe that propelled the Cajuns to the Sun Belt Conference championship game. They lost 30-19 at Appalachian State, sending them to the Cure Bowl as league runner-up.
Both also survived tough schedules. The combined record of the teams that handed the Cajuns their six losses is 55-18, including No. 1 Alabama and Mississippi State. The composite mark of the six teams that beat Tulane is 51-23, including Big Ten champion Ohio State and Conference USA champion UAB.
Tulane conducted its first bowl practice Saturday after resting earlier in the week, allowing 11 recruits and four previous commitments to watch while on official visits. Fritz said the early date of the Cure Bowl — four days before the Dec. 19 early signing day — would help Tulane’s recruiting logistically. The Boca Raton Bowl and the Frisco Bowl, considered strong contenders for the Wave, take place the day before and the day of signing day, respectively.
Fritz added the downside was working around final exams, which start Dec. 13.
Meanwhile, Fritz will begin interviewing offensive coordinator to replace Doug Ruse, whom he fired two days after the Wave beat Navy. He said Sunday he wanted to retain an option element and a strong running game but was open to new ideas.
“I’m hoping to get it done sooner rather than later, but I also want to make sure we do a good job of recruiting and bowl prep,” he said. “That will take away from me being around here. It’s hard to be in three different places.”
Alex Atkins, who serves as the assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator, will be the interim offensive coordinator for the Cure Bowl.
“He’s going to work in collaboration with the other offensive coaches,” Fritz said. “This will be a little unique. Coach Ruse did a great job for us. Unfortunately we decided to go in a different direction. Alex will do an excellent job.”
Sources said Tulane’s bowl picture became murky on Saturday, with the American Athletic Conference; ESPN, which televises every game that has an AAC tie-in except for the Cure Bowl; and the bowl-eligible teams fostering varying agendas.
The Frisco and Boca Raton bowls, which have primary tie-ins with the AAC, wound up with no AAC teams.
The Independence Bowl, which has a secondary tie-in with the league, ended up getting the AAC’s Temple to face Duke.
“I let (athletic director) Troy Dannen handle everything,” Fritz said. “We weren’t sure exactly what was going to happen. It ended up working out. I was really happy with this option.”
The Cure Bowl is in its fourth year. The only AAC team that has played in it is Central Florida, which lost to Arkansas State 31-13 in 2016. The Knights have won 25 in a row since then.